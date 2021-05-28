Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2021)
Heavy rain has been affecting the Caribbean part of Guatemala (in particular the Izabal Department) over the past few days, causing floods and a number of severe weather related incidents that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports, as of 27 May, 1,500 evacuated people, 2,370 affected people, and 415 damaged houses across the Livingston Town Area (Izabal Department).
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Guatemala, including the Izabal Department.