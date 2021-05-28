Guatemala

Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2021)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting the Caribbean part of Guatemala (in particular the Izabal Department) over the past few days, causing floods and a number of severe weather related incidents that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

  • The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports, as of 27 May, 1,500 evacuated people, 2,370 affected people, and 415 damaged houses across the Livingston Town Area (Izabal Department).

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Guatemala, including the Izabal Department.

