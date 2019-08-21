Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been affecting several departments of central Guatemala (Alta Verapaz, Sololá, Guatemala, Santa Rosa, Sacatepéquez and Suchitepéquez) over the last week causing floods and triggering landslides.
- According to national authorities 25,332 people have been affected, 15 injured and 16 evacuated. 15 houses have been damaged and 3 roads flooded.
- Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over central parts of the country in the next 24 hours.