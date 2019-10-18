Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 18 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain affected several departments over 16-17 October causing landslides and floods.
- According to media reports, 1 person died and 2 were injured in San Lucas Sacatepéquez Municipality (Sacatepéquez Department, southern Guatemala). 350 houses have been damaged and more than 1,000 people affected. Landslides have led to the closure of many roads, including the Inter-American Highway, resulting in the isolation of several municipalities.
- Moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorms will persist over the country on 17-18 October.