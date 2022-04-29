Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of the country since the beginning of the rainy season causing floods, landslides, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in widespread damage.
- The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports 8,488 affected people and more than 60 damaged houses.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Departments of Guatemala.