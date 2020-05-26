Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2020)

Heavy rain and strong winds have affected the Departments of Chimaltenango, El Progreso, Quiché, Zacapa and Chiquimula over the last few days, causing floods and structural collapses of buildings, that have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED), 63 people have been evacuated, 1,731 affected and 34 houses damaged.

On 26-27 May, moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast across central and southern parts of the country.