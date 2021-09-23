Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2021)

On 20-21 September, severe weather including heavy rain and strong winds occurred across several Departments of Guatemala, resulting in damage and affected people.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED) reports that due to strong winds 45 individuals were evacuated, and at least nine houses were damaged in Suchitepéquez Department (southwestern Guatemala).

Two landslide events occurred in Huehuetenango (central-western Guatemala) and Santa Rosa (southern Guatemala) Departments, damaging two roads and affecting up to 6,500 people.