Guatemala
Guatemala - Severe weather (CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting several parts of Guatemala since 16 August, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), 25 people have been injured, eight evacuated and more than 80,000 affected. The worst hit departments are Chimaltenango, Guatemala, Jalapa, San Marcos, Suchitepéquez and Quetzaltenango.
For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast across most parts of Guatemala.