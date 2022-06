Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of the country since the beginning of the rainy season causing floods, landslides, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage. The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports 11 fatalities, four injuries and almost 261,000 affected people. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over central Guatemala while moderate rain is expected over the rest of the country.