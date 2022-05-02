Guatemala: Rains of the season affect 4 departments

Informative Bulletin No. 197-2022

In compliance with the functions carried out by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, the institution maintains response actions to situations of Risk, Emergency or Disaster -RED- during the 2022 Rainy Season, thus safeguarding the life of the Guatemalans.

As part of the actions carried out by CONRED and, as indicated in Report No. 10 of the 2022 Rainy Season, a total of 11 incidents have been addressed in the departments of Suchitepéquez, Huehuetenango, Guatemala and Quiché.

According to Report No. 10 of the Rainy Season 2022, there was an incident recorded in the last 24 hours. The adverse event, reported as a flood, was reported in the Calle Vieja village, Río Bravo, Suchitepéquez. It is important to note that said report was issued at 09:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022.

People statistics

During the 2022 Rainy Season, CONRED has registered 8,770 people affected, 72 affected and 470 assisted.

Damage to homes and public infrastructure

Currently, there is a report of 37 houses with slight damage, 35 houses with moderate damage and 6 roads affected.

Recommendations

CONRED recommends that Guatemalans have preparation tools during the current rainy season. Some of these recommended tools are:

Family Response Plan.

72 Hour Backpack.

Pet Emergency Kit.

Emergency number: 119 from CONRED