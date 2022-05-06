Guatemala: Rains cause 14 incidents in 6 departments

Informative Bulletin No. 206-2022

Structural collapses, landslides, mudflows, floods, landslides, subsidence and strong winds have triggered a total of 14 incidents within the national territory during the current Rainy Season 2022.

According to the 2022 Rainy Season Report No. 022, prepared by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- on the morning of Thursday, May 5, 2022, the 14 incidents were recorded in the departments of Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché , Sacatepequez, San Marcos and Suchitepequez.

In addition, the report indicated that currently 8,796 affected people have been reported, 74 affected, 5 evacuated and 496 treated. Similarly, the report mentioned the total number of houses with slight and moderate damage (78) and the total number of roads affected (6).

Attention in the last hours

The latest incident occurred in the Los Llanos hamlet, Villa Canales, Guatemala. The event was reported as a mudflow, which affected 5 people in the community.

Prevention

According to the publication "Atmospheric conditions for May 5, 2022", issued by the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology -INSIVUMEH-, rains with electrical activity are expected during the afternoon and night. Therefore, CONRED recommends Guatemalans: