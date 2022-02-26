Guatemala: Population Movement - DREF Operation N° MDRGT017 - Final Report

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 23 July 2021, the Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM for its acronym in Spanish) shared information about an alert issued on a possible mass movement ("Caravan") of 12,000 people arriving from Honduras at the end of July 2021. Based on the alert, migration authorities carried out interinstitutional coordination activities to create an approach strategy to address the possible massive population movement. During the days before the likely migrant caravan, the IGM maintained communications with Honduran migration authorities to provide a binational response, as it had done in past mass movements, where the proc eases of safe return from Guatemala to Honduras are activated.

According to social networks and monitoring by the Honduran Red Cross, between 9,000 and 12,000 people were expected to enter Guatemalan territory in mixed flows, including children, adolescents, adults, men, and women. Through the communication and coordination mechanism established between the HRC, GRC, and the IFRC, in which the ICRC was invited to participate, it was possible to generate a dialogue and coordination between both National Societies where it was agreed to carry out emergency plans of action in preparation to provide a relevant response to the possible migrant’s caravan. The ICRC participated in coordination meetings related to the migrants El Ceibo, in the border with Mexico. ICRC provided health and RFL services and water distribution.

The National Society prepared to assist migrants in transit through the provision of supplies such as hygiene kits, safe water, first aid equipment in the branches of Guatemala City, Chiquimula, Mazatenango, Coatepeque, Tecún Uman, Izabal, and Peten (as contemplated in the GRC National Plan of Action). This plan included providing services at the same access points as previous caravans, based on the experience faced in previous migration responses, that is, through the borders of Agua Caliente and El Florido, in the department of Chiquimula, and the border of El Cinchao, in the department of Izabal. And the access points to Mexico would be the borders of La Técnica and El Ceibo, in the department of Petén, and Tecún Umán, department of San Marcos.

Population movements began on 25 July 2021 from Honduras, with small groups leaving San Pedro Sula and entering mainly through the Corinto border in Izabal. The groups that entered Guatemala from 25 July to 18 August 2021 joined groups of less than 30 people, many already grouped in Guatemalan territory. The HRC reported that no more than 100 people gathered at the Gran Terminal de Buses, in San Pedro Sula, at the end of July 2021. GRC maintained its 7 Humanitarian Services Points active during the migratory route in the departments of Petén, Izabal, Chiquimula, Suchitepéquez, Quetzaltenango, and San Marcos. Until 18 August 2021, groups of 15, 20, and 25 people entered the country every day. The flow of people decreased, and the number of visits ranged from 5 to 15 per day in some HSPs. The decrease in the last two weeks of August 2021 could be attributed to the constant rains that led to high river levels along the migration route.

Most migrants do not enter Guatemala at the administrative border offices (migration and customs); they travel through irregular places -blind spots- which makes it difficult to register them. The National Society has carried out a count based on the number of migrants who approach the HSPs, where the registers indicate that children represent 15.40% of the people attended to. Flows decreased between 18 and 31 August, serving a total of 697 people to date since the beginning of the operation at the Cinchado/Corinto, Izabal border alone. The presence of security forces has decreased along the northeastern migratory routes. These small groups migrating are a new modality, considering that the governments stop massive movements. Since 18 August, the National Society has continued to provide regular services at its HSPs in Izabal and Chiquimula as an entry and transit migratory route. However, population movements and mixed flows in Guatemala are maintained and increased, increasing the needs and vulnerabilities of people on the move.

Massive return of migrants at the Ceibo border

Based on previous agreements between Mexico and Guatemala, Guatemala has 4 return centres for Guatemalan deportees, officialised and led by the IGM, the return centre in Ayutla, San Marcos (return access by land), and the return centre in Guatemala City (return access by air), in addition to the two return centres for unaccompanied migrant children, one in Quetzaltenango (by land) and one in Guatemala City (by air).

On 31 July 2021, the U.S. Government restarted the implementation of immigration restrictions under Title 42, which authorizes immediate public health emergency removals of migrants. Since then, Central American migrants who are waiting to be returned in the United States, others at the northern border of Mexico with the United States, and even some others who are on their migratory route, are returned to southern Mexico in airplanes, where they are then transported to the border with Guatemala, specifically to the Ceibo border, in the municipality of La Libertad in the department of Petén, where there is a new access return point.

Since the week of 10 August 2021, approximately 5 to 7 buses per day with 25 to 35 migrants per bus, with migrants of various nationalities, mainly Hondurans, Guatemalans, and Salvadorans, have arrived at the Ceibo border post. These returned migrants cannot be considered as part of a deportation process, due to the lack of official records from both the National Migration Institute in Mexico and the IGM in Guatemala, this border post does not meet the humanitarian standards for a reception centre (Conduction as the reception process of deported migrants is called). The primary needs are humanitarian assistance, transportation, and communications. Many of these are family units with children under five years old, which increase their vulnerability to return without adequate process or the necessary conditions.

On 18 August 2021, the Guatemalan Red Cross team mobilized to Petén to provide humanitarian assistance, setting up a mobile HSP outside the Ceibo border post, where there is currently the presence of actors such as the Casa del Migrante-Belén, the non-governmental organization Refugio de la Niñez (RDN), the Human Rights Ombudsman's Office (PDH), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Attorney General's Office.

The services provided included safe water, snacks, hygiene kits, RFL, telephone calls, Wi-Fi, psychological first aid, essential medicines, pre-hospital care, and information on the route and process for asylum and refugee status in Guatemala. Said services were provided to men, women, children, and family units, primarily Honduran,

Salvadoran, and Guatemalan. Some were returning to Mexico through the border in La Técnica, either to conduct the appropriate procedures to enter legally or because they could not return to their countries of origin because of debts incurred.

On 31 August 2021, the GRC withdrew from the El Ceibo, Petén border because of threats of armed attacks by organized crime groups reported by the Petén government. All staff was moved to Santa Elena, Petén to continue efforts. A tent was set up outside the bus terminal to continue to deliver assistance to people coming in through the El Ceibo border. Based on agreements between the Guatemalan and Mexican governments, Honduran and Salvadoran nationals will be transported from Mexico to the El Cinchado border, and travel arrangements will be made for Guatemalan nationals unable to return to their places of origin.

The GRC continued to monitor the El Carmen and Tecún Umán border jointly with UNHCR. The people expelled by Mexico, mostly Guatemalans and Haitians, are provided snacks, safe water, pre-hospital care, PSS, essential medicines, and transport to the Malacatan, San Marcos national hospital. The expulsions from the El Ceibo border to the El Cinchado or Corinto border in Izabal continued throughout September 2021. Most people stated that they had been denied asylum and refuge in the United States; however, they were trying to travel back to Mexico and request asylum there to seek job opportunities. They also expressed that they do not see the point of remaining in Guatemala given its proximity to Honduras, which has increased the number of people crossing at the La Técnica, Petén border crossing (another route to Mexico).

From 18 to 31 October 2021, assistance was provided to the buses from the El Ceibo, Peten border. These services were provided in night shifts as buses travel between 10:00 pm, and 5:00 am and on different days. Five to ten buses were assisted daily with pre-hospital care, safe water, essential medicines, hygiene kits, snacks, biosafety protection equipment, and recreational kits. Buses leave people at the border with no registration.