Guatemala - Population Movement (DG ECHO, IFRC, UN agencies, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2020)

In January 2020, two US-bound migrant caravans left from San Pedro Sula (Honduras) growing to more than 4,000 people.

After trying to enter Mexico, more than 1,500 people were detained and deported while at least 2,300 migrants remain stranded in Tecún Umán (Guatemala/Mexico borders). Their humanitarian needs in terms of protection, health, shelter, WASH and food are extremely high.

DG ECHO continues addressing the humanitarian consequences of organized pervasive violence in Central America and Mexico’s Northern Triangle.

DG ECHO is supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) for EUR 80,000. The operation will reach 2,500 people part of migrant caravans with immediate life-saving health, hygiene promotion and protection services along migration routes and at Guatemala-Honduras border crossings.