Guatemala: Open letter to the presidential candidates

Index: AMR 34/0314/2019 May 6, 2019

SUBJECT: OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IN THE REPUBLIC OF GUATEMALA

Dear presidential candidates,

Greetings from Amnesty International, an international non-governmental movement that defends and promotes human rights in the world with 7 million supporters.

With a little over a month to go before the presidential elections, Amnesty International is writing to draw your attention to what the organization believes are the most worrying human rights issues facing the country and to ask you to recognize and make a public commitment that, if elected president, you will take action to promote human rights and those who defend them. It is crucial and necessary for your government programme to prioritize human rights, including the following issues and recommendations:

THE FIGHT AGAINST IMPUNITY Amnesty International has welcomed the historic progress made in the fight against impunity in recent years with the support of the International Commission Against Impunity (CICIG), such as the progress in criminal justice system procedures and the conviction of individuals responsible for grave human rights violations and crimes against international law during the armed conflict and in prominent cases of corruption with implications for the exercise of human rights. This progress, unimaginable a decade ago because of the levels of impunity prevailing in the country, show that appropriate efforts and measures can open the way to truth, justice and reparations in Guatemala.

However, Amnesty International notes with concern the denunciations of attacks against justice officials and threats to judicial independence, the persistence of structural obstacles in the criminal justice system and the recent strategies adopted by some authorities to undermine the fight against impunity. This situation endangers the consolidation of an effective justice system that guarantees rights to victims. It is the duty of the authorities to ensure that human rights violations do not go unpunished and Amnesty International therefore calls on you to:

▪ Reiterate your commitment to continuing the fight against impunity, strengthening the technical capacities of investigative bodies throughout the country and providing the financial resources, tools, training and working conditions required to ensure that judicial officials are able to do their job properly.

▪ Ensure the immediate, impartial, independent and effective investigation of all crimes against international law and human rights violations committed during the armed conflict, including the participation of commanding officers, and of cases of corruption and human rights violations committed in the post-conflict period by members of criminal networks and pursued by the CICIG.

▪ Reject the adoption of amnesties incompatible with Guatemala’s duty to investigate and punish grave human rights violations and crimes against international law, such as those proposed by law 5377.

▪ Allocate suitable and sufficient resources to guarantee the security of prosecutors, judges and magistrates, particularly those dealing with human rights violations and other high impact cases and refrain from promoting measures that might interfere with judicial independence.