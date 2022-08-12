Guatemala: Monitoring the Humanitarian Response - Bulletin n° 2 | April - June 2022

Rainy Season

The first two months of the rainy season has seen flooding, structural collapses, landslides, and collapsed roads across the country. To date, the effects of seasonal rains have affected 1.6 million people, displaced 3,200 and caused 23 deaths. These effects have also caused moderate to severe damage to 2,500 homes. Authorities have set up shelters in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Chiquimula, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, and Santa Rosa, where more than 800 people have been assisted. The National Coordinator for Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) has responded by providing humanitarian assistance to affected families and carrying out damage analyses and needs assessments (DANA). Partners will continue to monitor developments as the rainy season progresses.

Food Security

The rise in major consumer goods prices is fuelling global concerns about inflation. According to the World Bank, the world economy is experiencing the strongest consumer goods shock since the 1973 oil crisis. There has been a 448 per cent increase from March 2021 to 2022, an 84 percent increase in food prices and a 222 percent increase in fertilizer prices.

In Guatemala, inflation continues at a month-to-month rate of 1.50 percent. While the price per metric ton of corn from April to May decreased, prices are still 40 per cent higher than in November 2021. Wheat prices, which increased by 0.5 per cent between April and May, are similarly 40 per cent than in November 2021.

According to economic forecasts from the Bank of Guatemala (BANGUAT), the rise in international prices of oil, fuels, raw materials, as well as the performance of fiscal policy and monetary policy inflation, will drive inflation to reach between 4.61 per cent to 4.64 per cent in May and June, with an expected 4.80 per cent in December.

In terms of economic growth, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 8 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020, and by 4 percent in 2022.

Nutrition

Severe acute malnutrition has continued to grow in the past three months. Nutrition sector analysis identifies an increase in Food and Nutrition Insecurity (INSAN) for at least 1 million more people. According to the IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis Report (March 2022 to February 2023), the period between March and May 2022 saw more than 3.9 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food insecurity. This figure is expected to increase to 4.6 million people in the period between June and September 2022.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) reports a 6.4 per cent increase in the cumulative rate of severe acute malnutrition cases compared to 2021 and a 40 per cent increase in severe malnutrition cases in children aged 1 to 2 years (Marasmic kwashiorkor).

Seventy-three per cent of children still in their first 1,000 days of life are suffering some degree of acute malnutrition, putting their survival at risk. Sixty-one percent of cases occur in children between 6 months and 24 months of age, particularly in children 12-to-24 months old (40 per cent); 12 per cent of cases are in children under 6 months of age.

Sector activities include the development of the Integral Brigades Model, which will soon be validated by MSPAS, as well as updating guidelines for integral brigades and for earthquake contingency planning.