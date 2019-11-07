Guatemala - Landslides and floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 November 2019)

Heavy rain affected several departments on 30-31 October causing floods and triggering landslides.

According to media reports, 4 people died following a landslide in Huehuetenango Department. Another landslide in Guatemala Department resulted in the evacuation of 1,000 people and destroyed 8 houses. Widespread floods affected the San Marcos, La Esperanza, Sacatepequez and Quetzaltenango departments displacing 35 people, affecting 400 people and damaging over 70 houses damaged.

National authorities are in the process of conducting their response and damage assessment.

Light to moderate rain is forecast across northern parts of the country over the next 24 hours.