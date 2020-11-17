Guatemala
Guatemala - Landslide (DG ECHO, CONRED, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2020)
Since the last week, heavy rainfall continues to affect most parts of Guatemala (in particular central and southern Departments), causing a landslide in the Chiquimula Department that has resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report as of 17 November, 7 fatalities and 3 injured people, following a landslide of 14 November in Agua Caliente Village (Camotán Municipality).
Guatemala was previously affected by a massive landslide occurred in Alta Verapaz Department on 11-12 November (due to the passage of the Hurricane ETA) that caused more than 150 fatalities.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most parts of Guatemala, particularly over southwestern, central, and northern Departments.