Guatemala

Guatemala - Landslide (DG ECHO, CONRED, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2020)

  • Since the last week, heavy rainfall continues to affect most parts of Guatemala (in particular central and southern Departments), causing a landslide in the Chiquimula Department that has resulted in casualties and damage.

  • Media report as of 17 November, 7 fatalities and 3 injured people, following a landslide of 14 November in Agua Caliente Village (Camotán Municipality).

  • Guatemala was previously affected by a massive landslide occurred in Alta Verapaz Department on 11-12 November (due to the passage of the Hurricane ETA) that caused more than 150 fatalities.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most parts of Guatemala, particularly over southwestern, central, and northern Departments.

