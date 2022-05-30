Guatemala - Landslide (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2022)

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred in Tucurú Municipality (Alta Verapaz Department, central Guatemala) on 27 May, leading to casualties.
According to media reports, at least seven people have died following the landslide event. On 27-28 May, 12 severe weather-related incidents have affected almost 39,000 people across the Departments of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Santa Rosa, Solóla, Gualán and Zacapa as reported by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).
On 30-31 May, moderate rain is forecast across most parts of the country.