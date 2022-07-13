Guatemala: Humanitarian Response Plan Monitoring (HRP 2021-2022) (June 2022)

To date, the following priority sectors have not received financing through the HRP: early recovery, education, nutrition, health, sexual and reproductive health, and coordination. The Humanitarian Country Team continues to lead efforts to raise funds and coordinate with humanitarian organizations implementing projects in priority areas to ensure that they align with the HRP strategic objectives and outcomes even though they are not included in the plan.

