Guatemala | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022

In Guatemala, the most vulnerable populations are subsistence farming families who were severely affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in late 2020 and still have not recovered. The effects of COVID-19 and related restrictions further worsened the situation. In most departments, 1 in 5 households adopt negative coping mechanisms, such as selling farm assets and livestock, to cover their immediate food needs. The 2022 primera and postrera cropping seasons are an indispensable opportunity to help these vulnerable farmers with inputs to secure a good harvest and the means to get back on their feet.