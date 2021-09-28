Guatemala | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021- 2022

to assist

286 000 people (55 000 households)

FAO requires

USD 16.6 million

• USD 1.7 million for 2021

• USD 14.9 million for 2022

period August 2021– December 2022

In Guatemala, converging crises linked to poverty, extreme climate events and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have led to an unprecedented increase in humanitarian needs, particularly affecting the most vulnerable people such as indigenous communities, women, children and adolescents, internally displaced people (IDPs) and people living with disabilities.

Objectives

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security Sector to:

• Strengthen the resilience of affected people and the linkages between humanitarian and development actions.

• Restore the food security and livelihoods of vulnerable farming families

Activities

Strengthen agricultural livelihoods

cash+ | agricultural kits (amaranth, cassava, chiplin, sweet potato and vegetable seeds) to restore and diversify production | poultry and pigs | fish fingerlings | construction/rehabilitation of fish ponds, infrastructures (greenhouses, mesh houses, etc.) and drip irrigation systems for the production of vegetables and fruits | good agricultural practices | climate change adaptation through training of local authorities, staff from the Ministry of Agriculture, municipal governments, the Food and Nutrition Security Secretariat, the National Coordinator for Disaster Risk Reduction, and national and international non-governmental organizations | systems for harvesting rainwater | soil restoration