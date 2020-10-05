Guatemala: Government of Japan and WHO provide COVID-19 protective equipment

Thanks to funding from the Government of Japan, the Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO) donated 5 000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of the ongoing project "Supporting the COVID-19 Response in the Americas".

On the occasion of the donation, Japan reiterated its support for Guatemala and the international community as a whole.

The equipment will be in part delivered to frontline health workers responding to COVID-19 in rural areas, one of the more vulnerable groups in the outbreak.

The donated equipment includes gowns, surgical masks, N95 respirators, latex gloves and goggles as well as waste bags and body handling bags.

So far Japan has donated over US $2.5 million to support the COVID-19 response in Guatemala, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.