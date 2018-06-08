Guatemala: Fuego Volcano Eruption Briefing note – 08 June 2018

Fuego Volcano, the most active volcano in Guatemala erupted on 3 June generating a column of ash, lava, and pyroclastic flows up to 10km from the crater. The eruption affected over 1.7 million people in Sacatepéquez, Escuintla, and Chimaltenango departments. On 5 June a new violent descent of pyroclastic lava flow led to new evacuations and casualties. A new lahar (volcanic mudflow) formed on 7 June and is descending through the valleys of Santa Teresa, Mineral, and Taniluya. Some 12,407 people have been evacuated and over 4,000 are living in emergency shelters. Urgent shelter, health, food, and WASH needs have been identified.

Anticipated scope and scale

Fuego volcano continues to be active and descent of lahar is likely to continue in the upcoming days and might be aggravated by the ongoing and forecasted rainfalls, which increase the risk of mudslides and landslides. The affected, missing, and casualty figures are likely to increase. National and international response is ongoing but cross-sectoral needs seems to be high.

Key figures +1,700,000 people affected +12,400 people evacuated 197 missing people 109 deaths

Humanitarian constraints

Search and rescue operations are very difficult in some areas, especially in the foothills towards Fuego volcano, due to the presence of lava and pyroclastic flow. The general level of insecurity in the country should also be taken into consideration when planning operations.