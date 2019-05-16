16 May 2019

Guatemala - Forest Fires Update (DG ECHO, CONRED, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 16 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 May 2019 View Original

According to CONRED (Guatemala Coordination Agency for Disaster Reduction), as of 15 May 2019, the ongoing forest fires have burnt 8,988 hectares across north of the country. The most affected departments are Peten, Quichè, Retalhuleu and Guatemala. CONRED is coordinating the national response with firefighting personnel and the army to control the fires.

On 14 May, CONRED requested technical assistance through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for strategic and operational support in fire managment and prevention. The European Commission is responding to the emergency with four fire experts accompanied by a team leader, an ERCC Liaison Officer and technical support and assistance team members.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.