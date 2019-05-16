Guatemala - Forest Fires Update (DG ECHO, CONRED, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 16 May 2019)

According to CONRED (Guatemala Coordination Agency for Disaster Reduction), as of 15 May 2019, the ongoing forest fires have burnt 8,988 hectares across north of the country. The most affected departments are Peten, Quichè, Retalhuleu and Guatemala. CONRED is coordinating the national response with firefighting personnel and the army to control the fires.

On 14 May, CONRED requested technical assistance through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for strategic and operational support in fire managment and prevention. The European Commission is responding to the emergency with four fire experts accompanied by a team leader, an ERCC Liaison Officer and technical support and assistance team members.