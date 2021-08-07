Guatemala Food Security Outlook, June 2021 to January 2022

Seasonal improvements in food availability and access are insufficient to prevent acute food insecurity

KEY MESSAGES

Despite the country’s favorable economic outlook, the slow pace of vaccinations and rise in COVID-19 cases will not facilitate full a full economic recovery and, consequently, the recovery of family income lost during the pandemic. The tourism sector will continue to be one of the most affected sectors, given that it is linked to international demand and restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Food prices remain high, particularly for staple grains. In accordance with seasonal trends, prices will tend to increase until the next primera harvest. The arrival of fresh corn and beans on the market will improve availability and cause prices to slightly drop, although they will most likely remain above the five-year average. Urban and peri-urban public transportation services have yet to resume a normal schedule and still have capacity restrictions and high fees, which continue to impede household movement.

Corn and bean crops are developing favorably across the country and the primera harvest — the only harvest in the Altiplano — and the postrera harvest are expected to be average. However, irregular rainfall during the first rainy season caused planting to be postponed in some eastern areas. In localized western areas, strong winds and hail could affect crop yields.

Countrywide, poor households are expected to continue to have difficulties purchasing their minimum food needs and will likely resort to stressed coping strategies, such as reducing health and education expenses, using up their savings, and consuming lower quality food in their diet to meet their nutritional needs. These households will likely experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes throughout the scenario period, although the situation is expected to improve for some households by the start of 2022.