Guatemala: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2019

Consecutive years of drought in Central America’s Dry Corridor have exacerbated acute food insecurity among poor households in Guatemala. In addition, Guatemala has the six-highest level of chronic malnutrition in the world and the highest in Latin America and the Caribbean.

SITUATION

Consecutive years of drought in Central America’s Dry Corridor—a region that encompasses a large portion of southern Guatemala—have resulted in poor harvests, lost labor opportunities, and reduced household incomes, making it more difficult for vulnerable families to access enough nutritious food.

Due to below-average agricultural production during the 2018–2019 harvest season, poor Dry Corridor households have begun to rely on markets to purchase food months earlier than usual, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). As a result, food-insecure households are increasingly employing negative coping strategies, such as using savings or selling assets, to meet their food needs, FEWS NET reports.

As a result, populations in the Dry Corridor will likely face Stressed (IPC 2) and Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity through at least March 2020, according to FEWS NET.*

*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5).

RESPONSE