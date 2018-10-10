Guatemala: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2018

Consecutive years of drought in Central America’s Dry Corridor—a region that encompasses a large portion of southern Guatemala—have exacerbated food insecurity among poor households. Poor rainfall has resulted in several years of poor harvests, which have led to limited agricultural production, lost labor opportunities and reduced household incomes, making it more difficult for vulnerable families to access enough nutritious food.

Recent periods of dryness in the eastern and western regions of Guatemala has resulted in decreased corn and bean crop production, forcing households to purchase staple foods from markets earlier in the year than usual, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). In addition, poor households in the Dry Corridor are still struggling to recover from indebtedness and a loss of assets due to consecutive years of low agricultural production. As a result, Dry Corridor communities in Guatemala—currently facing Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity—are projected to likely face Crisis (IPC 3) levels by February 2019, according to FEWS NET.