Guatemala - Floods (INSIVUMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2020)
Heavy rain affected several Departments of the country on 15-16 September, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to media reports, 10 families have been evacuated in Sanarate area (El Progreso Department) due to the rising Las Tunas River, at least 9,000 people have been affected and more than 100 houses damaged across 8 Departments.
Light rain is forecast over most of the country on 17 September and moderate to heavy rain is expected mostly across western Departments.