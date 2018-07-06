Guatemala: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRGT011 - Final Report

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 18 September 2017, heavy rains caused flooding in much of the country, especially in Guatemala's south-western regions. In Suchitepéquez and Retalhuleu Departments, the floods damaged homes, crops and household goods, affecting 2,016 families according to local authorities.

The Guatemalan Red Cross deployed its Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (DANA) teams to Retalhuleu and Suchitepéquez, which found severe damage to the water network, including artisanal water wells, and to several homes; the inhabitants of these homes lost all their belongings.

The Guatemalan Red Cross delegations in Suchitepéquez and Retalhuleu initially provided pre-hospital care and evacuated at-risk families to safer ground; they also participated in several coordination meetings with the various departmental Disaster Coordinating Centres (CODRED) to pool and share timely information.

The heavy rains that affected Guatemala since early September through October 2017 delayed the original plan of action’s response activities for Suchitepéquez and Retalhuleu, requiring a one-month extension to the operation.

Summary of the response

Overview of Host National Society

With support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Guatemalan Red Cross delivered essential relief items to 200 affected families in Retalhuleu and Suchitepéquez as soon as the DREF operation was launched on 2 October 2017. These were distributed as follows:

Four-hundred jerry cans were distributed throughout the entire operation, meeting the target. Two jerry cans per family were delivered in Retalhuleu and one per family in Suchitepéquez; the delivery of two jerry cans and two units of repellent per family was completed on 21 December 2017.

The Guatemalan Red Cross implemented the cash transfer programme (CTP) component through the delivery of a check for USD$187.50 (CHF175.10) to each family. Although the original target was 200 families, 4 families did not show up to claim their checks during the humanitarian aid distribution; consequently,196 families in both departments received checks, thus meeting the target. Community leaders speculated that these families did not claim their checks because they relocated elsewhere or lacked personal identification documents.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

The Guatemalan Red Cross develops national-level actions as established within the National Response Plan, which also determines the operational structure, lines of action and procedures that facilitate disaster response. The Spanish Red Cross and the Norwegian Red Cross are present in the country, and there is also an IFRC and an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in the country. The IFRC's Disaster and Crisis Department’s Pan American Disaster Response Unit (PADRU) maintained continuous communications with the Guatemalan Red Cross; it should be noted that all these offices provided guidance and support to develop this operation.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

The National Disaster Reduction Coordinating Centre (CONRED) is responsible for the country's national response system, coordinating disaster preparedness and response actions at the national, regional, departmental, municipal and local levels. The Guatemalan Red Cross is part of CONRED's Operations Centre (organized into sectors according to response needs), as well as of the Institutional Liaison System and the Humanitarian Aid and Assistance Coordination Centre (CCAH).

At the local level, the First Lady's Social Work Secretariat (SOSEP) worked with local authorities to coordinate the assistance provided to the established collective centres.

The United Nations conducted assessments on the affected families’ food security situation since they will not have a harvest until the middle of next year, while the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) continuously monitored adverse events in the country during the operation.