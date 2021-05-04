Guatemala
Guatemala - Floods (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2021)
Heavy rain, associated with strong wind, has caused flooding across departments of Alta and Baja Verapaz (central Guatemala).
According to reports from the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED), 31 people have been displaced, and 56 others have been affected.
Damage has occurred to at least 13 houses and several road sections.
Drier conditions are forecast over Alta and Baja Verapaz on 4-5 May.