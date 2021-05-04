Guatemala

Guatemala - Floods (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2021)

  • Heavy rain, associated with strong wind, has caused flooding across departments of Alta and Baja Verapaz (central Guatemala).

  • According to reports from the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED), 31 people have been displaced, and 56 others have been affected.

  • Damage has occurred to at least 13 houses and several road sections.

  • Drier conditions are forecast over Alta and Baja Verapaz on 4-5 May.

