Guatemala - Floods (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2020)

On 24-25 September, heavy rain caused rivers to overflow their banks, leading to flooding throughout various towns in Suchitepéquez and Escuintla Departments (central-western Guatemala).

In Suchitepéquez, the most affected communities are Mazatenango, Santo Domingo Suchitepéquez and San Antonio Suchitepéquez, where more than 100 people were affected by flooding, and at least 20 houses were damaged. In Escuintla, the overflow of river Coyolate caused flooding, which damaged several houses.

On 25-26 September, rain and thunderstorms are forecast over northern Suchitepéquez and Escuintla.