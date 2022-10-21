Guatemala: Floods associated with Tropical Cyclones - Early Action Protocol Notification (EAP2022GT01)

Guatemalan Red Cross has activated its Early Action Protocol for flooding associated with tropical cyclones. On 7 October 2022, activation was reached when the flood forecast predicted that tropical storm (potential hurricane) Julia would cross Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala starting Sunday 9th and arriving in Guatemala in the afternoon of Monday 11th, with an expected flooding impact for a 10-year return period in highrisk areas with a lead time of 3 days.

Activation Overview

3 and 4 October 2022: Visualization of the Atlantic Disturbance.

5 and 6 Oct: Meetings to verify the evolution of the disturbance. Formation of potential Cyclone 13.

7 Oct: Formation of tropical storm Julia.

10 Oct: Threshold has been reached.