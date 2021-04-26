Guatemala
Guatemala - Floods and landslides (INSIVUMEH, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central Guatemala (in particular Quiché Department) since 18 April, causing rivers overflow (particularly La Taña River), floods and landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- Media report, as of 26 April, 2,245 evacuated people and 265 damaged houses across Uspantán and Chicamán Municipalities (Quiché Department), due to at least six landslides and a number of floods-related incidents. A number of roads were also reported damaged in the above mentioned Department and across Sacatepéquez Department.
- Over the next 24 hours, no more rain is forecast over the whole Guatemala.