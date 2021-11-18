Guatemala - Floods and landslides (Front Page Africa News, CONRED, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2021)

On 13-16 November, landslides and floods caused by heavy rain were reported across the Departments of Alta Verapaz (northern-central Guatemala), Izabal (central-eastern Guatemala) and Peten (northernmost Guatemala), as reported by the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).

In Alta Verapaz, floods across Chisec Municipality affected 1,176 people and caused damage to 255 houses. A landslide in the outskirts of San Juan Chamelco Town affected six people and damaged one house. Floods were reported in San Luis (Peten) and Puerto Barrios (Izabal), impacting local communities and damaging houses.