Guatemala
Guatemala - Floods and landslides (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2020)
- Widespread floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain affected the Chiquimula, El Progreso, Huehuetenango, Quetzaltenango and Zacapa departments on 15-18 May, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED), 2 people have been injured, 88 evacuated, more than 10,000 affected and 37 houses damaged/destroyed.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over southern Departments and moderate rain across other parts of the country.