Guatemala - Floods and landslides (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 May 2021)

On 29-30 May, flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain were registered across several Departments of central and southern Guatemala, as reported by the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED). More than 5,000 people have been affected and 65 others evacuated across Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Huehuetenango and Totonicapán Departments. In Guatemala Department, 20 individuals have been displaced, after 31 houses were damaged by floodwaters. One landslide event caused damage to at least seven houses in Huehuetenango, whilst another landslide in Quetzaltenango has damaged a road, affecting local transportation. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Guatemala on 31 May - 1 June.