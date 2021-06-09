Guatemala - Floods and landslides (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2021)

Heavy rain has affected five Departments of Guatemala (Santa Rosa, Huehuetenango, San Marcos, Suchitepéquez and Jalapa) over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage. According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED), 17 people have been evacuated and nine houses damaged. In the Department of Huehuetenango, a landslide blocked the CA-01 road that every day is crossed by approximately 4,000 people. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the central and southern Departments.