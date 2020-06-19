Guatemala - Floods and Landslides (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 June 2020)

Flood events and a landslide triggered by heavy rain have been affecting several parts of Guatemala.

In Huehuetenango Department (central-west Guatemala), a landslide occurred on 17 June, causing damage to a route, and leaving about 4,000 people affected.

In Petén Department (northern Guatemala) the overflow of the La Pasion River lead to widespread flooding in Sayaxché Department, damaging 9 houses and affecting around 70 people.