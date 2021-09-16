Guatemala - Floods and landslides (CONRED, INSIVUMEH, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2021)

On 13-14 September, heavy rain was reported across areas of Guatemala, resulting in floods and landslides and leading to casualties.

According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED), two people died, and 30 others were evacuated following the landslide events that occurred in Guatemala Department. Around 11,800 people have been affected, a number of houses and road infrastructure damaged across San Marcos, Sololá, Guatemala and Santa Rosa Departments.