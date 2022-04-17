Guatemala

Guatemala: Fires consume more than 6 thousand hectares in the country

Informative Bulletin No. 174-2022

During the 2021-2022 Forest Fire Season, 6,278.80 hectares have been consumed in the country, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -SE-CONRED- in its report 369 (279-2022).

The consumption of these hectares derived from 650 claims registered in the national territory. Of the total, 434 were reported as forest, while the other 216 were reported as non-forest.

Currently, the departments that register the highest number of hectares consumed are:

  1. Quiche with 4 thousand 982.30.
  2. Zacapa with 341.72.
  3. Huehuetenango with 278.10.

Regarding active fires, report 369 (279-2022) indicated that, at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 3 claims were active in the following departments:

  • Huehuetenango.
  • Only the.
  • Zacapa.

Recommendations during the 2021-2022 Wildfire Season

  • Call 119 CONRED in case of an emergency situation.
  • Establish the exact location where the emergency situation occurred.
  • Follow the instructions of the emergency services.

