Guatemala: Fires consume more than 6 thousand hectares in the country

Informative Bulletin No. 174-2022

During the 2021-2022 Forest Fire Season, 6,278.80 hectares have been consumed in the country, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -SE-CONRED- in its report 369 (279-2022).

The consumption of these hectares derived from 650 claims registered in the national territory. Of the total, 434 were reported as forest, while the other 216 were reported as non-forest.

Currently, the departments that register the highest number of hectares consumed are:

Quiche with 4 thousand 982.30. Zacapa with 341.72. Huehuetenango with 278.10.

Regarding active fires, report 369 (279-2022) indicated that, at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 3 claims were active in the following departments:

Huehuetenango.

Only the.

Zacapa.

Recommendations during the 2021-2022 Wildfire Season