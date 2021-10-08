Guatemala Factsheet on Mobile Community and Protection Outreach Activities

People in transit through Guatemala tend to use hard-to-reach areas and non-official border crossings to avoid detection. The use of such routes increases vulnerability and heightens protection risks especially, the risk of being trafficked and smuggled as well as, the risk of exploitation and gender-based violence. There is limited presence of organizations and institutions that provide humanitarian assistance and support along these routes. In response to these challenges, since 2019 and as part of our community-based protection strategy, UNHCR in Guatemala provides mobile services in the most remote areas, seeking to improve access to information, counselling and orientation on rights and services. A major component of this intervention is the coordination with national authorities and organizations to strengthen presence in the field, enabling systems to better identify and respond to people with specific protection needs, and access to the legal and justice systems