Guatemala: Fact Sheet September 2021

In 2021, Guatemala has received the highest number of asylum applications since the establishment of the Guatemalan asylum system in 2001. In 2021, 800 new applications have been registered, what is almost the double than in 2020. In total, there are currently 1,308 asylum-seekers and 487 refugees living in Guatemala.

UNHCR continues to strengthen the asylum system by the provision of both financial and technical support to the National Refugee Department. UNHCR and partners conduct monitoring activities along the main border and transit areas, in centres for returnees as well as in vulnerable communities to identify and assist persons in need of protection.

In addition, UNHCR contributes to local integration opportunities for asylum-seekers and refugees, while contributing to the development of Guatemalan host communities, through projects focusing on childcare, education, health, livelihoods and SGBV.