Guatemala: Fact Sheet October 2021

To date, 915 new asylum applications have been registered making it the highest number of applications Guatemala has ever received in one year. In total, there are currently 1,423 asylumseekers and 487 refugees living in Guatemala.

UNHCR and its partners conduct monitoring activities along the main border and transit areas to identify and assist persons in need of protection who are part of the mixed movements. In 2021, the National Protection Network has assisted over 47,000 individuals in transit.

Since June 2021, in the centres for returnees in Guatemala City and Tecun Uman, UNHCR has identified 837 Guatemalans with protection needs among the deportee population.

In addition, 4,445 Guatemalans at risk of displacement have been identified in departments with high-out migration.