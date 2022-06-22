Guatemala: Fact Sheet May 2022

In 2022, 430 new asylum applications have been filed (80 of them in the month of May), representing an increase of 10% in comparison to the same period in 2021. In total, there are currently 634 refugees and 1,410 asylum-seekers residing in Guatemala.

In the first five months of 2022, UNHCR’s partners have provided information, legal counselling and humanitarian assistance to more than 33,500 individuals of the mixed movements across the country. In comparison, in the whole year of 2021, 53,300 persons were assisted.

The number of Guatemalan returnees more than doubled from 19,000 in the first five months of 2021 to 41,000 in the same period in 2022. In addition, tens of thousands of Guatemalans remain at risk in socially vulnerable communities.

CLOWNS WITHOUT BORDERS ENTERTAIN GUATEMALAN AND REFUGEE CHILDREN

UNHCR believes in the importance of building strong human relationships based on empathy and trust. Therefore, the UN Refugee Agency paired up with the organization Clowns Without Borders to bring joy to Guatemalan and refugee kids in a tour full of happiness and laughs throughout the country.

In collaboration with local authorities and UNHCR’s support, Clowns Without Borders performed shows for more than 600 host community and refugee children in the departments of Chiquimula, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Izabal, Jutiapa and Peten. Through these performances, messages were conveyed of peaceful coexistence, local integration and the importance of psychosocial rehabilitation