Guatemala: Fact Sheet March 2022

In 2022, 286 new asylum applications have been filed(126 of them in the month of March), representing an increase of 47%in comparison to the same period in 2021. In total, there are currently 590 refugees and 1,379 asylum-seekers residing in Guatemala.

In the first three months of 2022, UNHCR’s partners have provided information, legal counselling and humanitarian assistance to more than 29,000 individuals of the mixed movements across the country.In comparison, in the whole year of 2021, 53,300 persons were assisted.

The number of Guatemalan returnees and deportees more than doubled from 10,000in the first quarter of 2021 to 24,000 in the same period in2022.In addition, tens of thousands of Guatemalans remain at risk in socially vulnerable communities