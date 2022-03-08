Guatemala: Fact Sheet January 2022

In the first month of 2022, 70 new asylum applications have been registered and 86 people were granted refugee status, what is the highest number that has ever been recognized in one month since the establishment of the Guatemalan asylum system. In total, there are currently 573 refugees living in Guatemala.

UNHCR and its partners conduct daily monitoring activities along the main border and transit areas to identify and assist persons in need of international protection who are part of the mixed movements. In January 2022, the National Protection Network assisted 12,700 people, which sums up to the 53,300 individuals assisted in 2021.

In the Centres for Returnees and Deportees in Guatemala City and Tecun Uman, UNHCR has embedded protection screening and referral. In addition, UNHCR keeps promoting protection mechanisms for Guatemalans at risk residing in departments with high-out migration.

HEIGHTENED MIXED MOVEMENTS

The daily mixed movements have increased from the beginning of January 2022, notably of Venezuelans. In addition, on 15 January several groups of a total of approximately 600 people, mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua, left from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, towards El Corinto border, Izabal, Guatemala. UNHCR’s partners Guatemalan Red Cross, Pastoral de Movilidad Humana, Refugio de la Niñez, and the Human Rights Ombudsperson’s Office through its mobile unit, provided information and humanitarian assistance such as basic medical care, hygiene kits, snacks, water, phone calls and shelter, while identifying people in need of international protection. Furthermore, through the Working Group on Migration and Protection UNHCR’s Field Unit in Puerto Barrios coordinates with local governmental institutions and civil society organizations, to ensure forcibly displaced people have access to the Guatemalan asylum system.