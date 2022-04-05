Guatemala: Fact Sheet February 2022

In February, 90 new asylum applications were registered and 17 people were granted refugee status. In the first two months of 2022, asylum applications increased by 51% in comparison to the same period in 2021. In total, there are currently 590 refugees and 1,253 asylum-seekers living in Guatemala.

In 2021 and 2022, the National Protection Network, which is made up of 12 civil society organizations (10 of them are implementing partners of UNHCR), has assisted more than 70,000 individuals of the mixed movements across the country. 16,000 of them were assisted in the first two months of 2022.

The number of Guatemalan returnees and deportees almost tripled from 5,500 in January and February 2021 to 15,000 in the same period in 2022. In addition, tens of thousands of Guatemalans remain at risk in socially vulnerable communities.

CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW MIGRANT AND REFUGEE RESOURCE CENTRE AT THE BORDER WITH HONDURAS

To increase the protection and assistance to persons who are part of the mixed movements and identify those in need of international protection, several Migrant and Refugee Resource Centres (MRCs or CAPMyR in Spanish) are being established in the country at key origin, transit and destination locations as part of a joint effort by UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF, government institutions and local partners.

In Izabal, the installation of the infrastructure that will host the “Centro de Atención para Personas Migrantes y Refugiadas - CAPMyR” at El Cinchado / El Corinto border with Honduras was completed. The Centre will be a safe space where people on the move are provided with information, legal counselling, basic medical care, psychological first aid, hygiene kits, snacks, water, phone calls and access to Wi-Fi.