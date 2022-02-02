Guatemala: Fact Sheet December 2021

During the whole year of 2021, 1,054 new asylum applications have been registered making it the highest number of applications Guatemala has ever received in one year. In total, there are currently 1,473 asylum-seekers and 487 refugees living in Guatemala.

UNHCR and its partners conduct monitoring activities along the main border and transit areas to identify and assist persons in need of protection who are part of the mixed movements. In 2021, the National Protection Network has assisted over 53,300 individuals in transit, 2,100 of them were assisted in December.

In the centres for returnees in Guatemala City and Tecun Uman, UNHCR has identified 855 Guatemalans with protection needs among the deportee population. In addition, 5,332 Guatemalans at risk of displacement have been identified in departments with high-out migration.

UNHCR’S EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN IZABAL

In response to floods occurred due to heavy rainfall in Puerto Barrios, Izabal, on the Caribbean coast, UNHCR participated in the municipal emergency management committee. Based on the identified needs, UNHCR in coordination with local authorities distributed over 1,500 non-food items including blankets, kitchen sets, mats, mosquito nets, solar lamps and tarpaulins to the 2,900 affected people, among them several refugee families. In addition, UNHCR’s partner Guatemalan Red Cross also supported relief efforts in shelters and rural communities by creating response plans, conducting needs assessments and providing basic medical care.

UNHCR’s support was provided in the framework of the initiative Cities of Solidarity, of which the Municipality is part, facilitating the integration of and generating livelihoods opportunities for refugees.