Guatemala: External Update - May 2022

REFUGEES IN GUATEMALA CONTRIBUTE TO PROTECTING OUR PLANET

On April 22, the world unites to commemorate International Earth Day. UNHCR Guatemala and its partner FUNDAECO seek to simultaneously preserve our planet and protect refugees through the Green Corps project.

This initiative aims at generating integration opportunities for refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable young people and women in host communities by offering opportunities as park rangers in the country's national reservoirs and ecological parks.

Diana and Blanca are two women who serve as volunteers in the Green Corps and, in celebration of Earth Day, share a few tips on how to preserve our planet!