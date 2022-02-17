Guatemala
Guatemala - Earthquake (GDACS, CONRED, USGS, INSIVUMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2022)
- An earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 84 km occurred on 16 February at 7.12 UTC (1.12 local time) in the eastern Escuintla Department (southern Guatemala).
- The epicentre was located in the Nueva Concepción Town area (Escuintla Department) and USGS PAGER estimates that up to 3,838 people were exposed to moderate shaking.
- Reports of over 25 aftershocks, some with magnitude up to 5.0 M have been recorded in different parts of the country according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).
- According to the CONRED, three people have died and almost 31,300 people have been affected across eight departments (Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Sacatepéquez, Sololá, Suchitepéquez and Totonicapán). In addition, three houses have been damaged, ten buildings and 16 roads affected.