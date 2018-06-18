Guatemala - Earthquake and volcanic eruption (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, CONRED, Local media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 18 June 2018)

EUCPM activation

An earthquake of 5.6 M magnitude and 100 km depth hit the northeastern areas of Escuintla department (south-east Guatemala) on 18 June at 2.32 UTC. The epicentre was located 5 km south-southwest of Guanagazapa city and 40 km southeast of "Volcan de Fuego". USGS PAGER indicated a shaking up to strong for 150 000 people. As of 18 June early morning UTC, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

On 3 June, "Volcan de Fuego" experienced a very strong eruption, triggering floods of lava and mud, along with ash and small rocks emissions. As of 18 June, 110 people have died, of which 101 in Escuintla and 9 in Sacatepequez department. 197 people went missing and more than 12 800 people were evacuated.

The Guatemalan authorities activated the Union Civil Protection Mechanism on 15 June to request expertise in volcanology, early warning and contingency planning. An EU Civil Protection Team is being set up.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with local thunderstorms may continue to affect most of the country, including the areas affected by the earthquake and the volcano.